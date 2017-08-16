New Members Announced for the Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel

August 16, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The City of Mississauga has announced four new members of the Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel. Each joining the panel for a two-year term, the newly appointed panelists will work with the current members in providing advisory recommendations to the City of Mississauga and the development community.

The new panelists include the MBTW Group’s Christine Abe, OALA, CSLA, ASLA, Perkins + Will’s Andrew Frontini, OAA, NSAA, MRAIC, LEED AP BD+C, Stantec’s Harold Madi — a former Director of Urban Design for the City of Toronto — MRAIC, RPP, and Turner Fleischer Architects’ Peter Turner, OAA, FRAIC, LEED AP, MCIP, RPP.

The City of Mississauga established the Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel in 2007. The role of the Mississauga Urban Design Advisory Panel is to provide professional, objective advice to City staff on matters of design that affect the public realm, architecture, context sensitivity and sustainability along with other matters. The Panel is made up of a number of independent design professionals who volunteer their expertise operating in a peer review capacity, for various development proposals submitted by the Planning and Building Department for approval.

The objective is to create a safe, well-designed city with interesting architecture and a strong downtown core, complemented by communities which retain their own identity, yet contribute to an overall strong city identity.