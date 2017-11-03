Canadian Architect

News

Green Building Council launches Zero Carbon Building Program

November 3, 2017
by Canadian Architect

Late last month, the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) launched public registration for the new Zero Carbon Building (ZCB)  program. According to CaGBC, “this world-class Standard aims to position Canada as a global leader, offering designers and operators the opportunity to make carbon reduction the key indicator for building performance.” Our sister publication, Building Magazine, has the full story:

Zero Carbon Building Program, CaGBC, Mohawk College, McCallumSather, B+H, Hamilton

Designed by McCallumSather and B+H, Hamilton’s Mohawk College is among the CaGBC pilot projects

In order to achieve large-scale market transformation, the Standard is designed to be broadly applicable across many types of new and existing buildings, and aligns with recent and upcoming federal and provincial policies that target net zero performance. The ZCB Program joins CaGBC’s other successful programs in providing solutions for the industry as it prepares for a carbon constrained future and a rapidly evolving economy.

“I am confident that the Canadian building industry is ready to lead the global shift to zero carbon by building on the extensive experience and capacity delivering LEED across the country,” says Thomas Mueller, President and CEO of the CaGBC. “The CaGBC Zero Carbon Building Standard provides the framework to guide the industry toward achieving zero carbon performance, and to making real progress in moving to a low-carbon economy.”

You can find the rest of the story at Building Magazine, linked here.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*