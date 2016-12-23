New Bill would limit destruction and encourage rehabilitation of Canadian heritage buildings

December 23, 2016
by Canadian Architect
Conservative critic for Canadian Heritage and National Historic Sites Peter Van Loan introduced a Private Member’s Bill that would create a 20 per cent tax credit for rehabilitation of recognized historic places.
The Bill is seconded by Peter Kent, the Member of Parliament for Thornhill. Bill C-323 would seek to limit the destruction of Canada’s heritage buildings, and instead encourage the rehabilitation of these culturally significant buildings. The tax credit would be available to properties that appear on the National Register of Historic Places. The Bill would also allow owners to write-off spending on heritage restoration at a faster rate than is currently the case.
There is a tremendous public interest in the preservation and restoration of heritage properties. But the cost burden of doing so is usually more expensive to owners than other alternatives—like demolition and new construction. This Bill helps owners who are preserving heritage buildings with the cost of delivering this public benefit.
To be eligible for the tax credit and accelerated write-off, restoration would have to be certified by an architect as following the Parks Canada published standards for conservation of historic places.
This Bill will help reconnect Canadians to their cultural heritage. “Citizens will be more likely to embrace the idea of having their properties designated as historic if this Bill is passed. It will also provide a meaningful investment in our national cultural infrastructure” said Van Loan, “The design of the package makes it modest in cost, yet effective in preserving our built heritage”.
It’s about time we recognise the signif I can see of our historical architecture.
People travel around the world to experience the preserved history of other nations but watch as our history is boarded up to be destroyed by vandals to help make way for sub divisions of monster homes and townhouses.
All are cool but that old farmhouse might make for a neat little accent to the area.
More information can be found about the The Canadian Register of Historic Places here: http://www.historicplaces.ca/en/pages/about-apropos.aspx
Support Bill C323 – write your local MP, and write a letter to the Minister of Environment, who is responsible for built heritage in Canada.
The Honourable Catherine McKenna MP
Minister of Environment and Climate Change
200 Sacré-Coeur Boulevard
Gatineau QC K1A 0H3
This incentive is necessary and an excellent one to mark and highlight the 150th birthday of Canada. Our visible landmarks demonstrate our history and teach us about our Canadian identity.