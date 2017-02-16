Web Exclusive: YYC’s International Terminal

February 16, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Calgary International Airport’s (YYC) new international terminal is officially open, moving all U.S. and global flight operations to the new terminal facility. At nearly two million square feet – or the equivalent of 34 football fields – the $2-billion project has doubled the existing space at the airport while reducing its footprint through an efficient and innovative design.

Conceived by DIALOG, YYC’s new master plan was built to be highly sustainable – at almost net zero — without increasing size or budget. This is an unusual outcome for large-scale buildings of this calibre, which makes YYC Canada’s first “deeply green” airport with LEED Gold targeted status. It is the largest geothermal field in Western Canada with annual energy consumption to be reduced by 83 per cent and greenhouse gases by 55 per cent. Key sustainability design strategies include geothermal-radiant floor heating/cooling; a high performance envelope (double wall façade to trap heat and retain views); rain water collection and reuse; displacement ventilation; and daylight harvesting and thermal gain control.

Accessibility also played a major role in the development of the design. Accessibility design features include flooring with visible pathways to assist those with vision impairments; signage with best practices for viewing at distance in low light conditions; trans-gender friendly washrooms; and more.

DIALOG began the nine-year journey with Calgary’s International Airport in 2007. It is the most ambitious undertaking on the property since the opening of the existing terminal building in 1977. The new terminal includes 24 new aircraft gates, offering streamlined customs and connections services, and features the very latest in security screening and boarding processes.