RAIC Journal: A Welcome Discussion

May 11, 2017

by Patrick Reid Stewart

Patrick Reid Stewart, Ph.D., MRAIC (Nisga’a)

Associate Professor, McEwen School of Architecture

Professeur agrégé, École d’architecture McEwen

As chair of the RAIC Indigenous Task Force, it is my honour to welcome delegates to the International Indigenous Architecture and Design Symposium taking place May 27 on the unceded traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg people.

The seeds of the task force began with RAIC Past-President Allan Teramura, FRAIC, who approached some of us in the Indigenous architectural and design community. We began to talk about the needs of Indigenous communities, our experiences and how we might help.

We are one-fifth of one percent of the number of architects, yet we comprise over four percent of the Canadian population; we have a long way to go to engage our youth in architecture.

To the sponsors who have stepped up to support the success of the symposium: t’ooyaksiy nisim [thank-you].

C’est pour moi un honneur d’accueillir les délégués au Symposium international sur l’architecture et le design autochtones du 27 mai sur le territoire traditionnel non cédé du peuple algonquin Anishnaabeg.

L’idée de créer notre groupe de travail est née après que le président sortant, Allan Teramura, FRAIC, ait contacté certains d’entre nous qui œuvrons dans le domaine pour discuter des besoins des communautés autochtones, de nos expériences et de l’aide que nous pourrions apporter.

Nous représentons un cinquième de un pour cent des architectes du pays, mais nous formons plus de quatre pour cent de la population. Il nous reste beaucoup de chemin à parcourir pour intéresser nos jeunes à l’architecture.

À tous les commanditaires qui ont contribué à la réussite du symposium : t’ooyaksiy nisim [merci].