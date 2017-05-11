RAIC Journal: Canada’s First Nations Designers / Kenneth J. (Jake) Chakasim

May 11, 2017

by Jennifer Lewington

Born in Moose Factory, Ontario and affiliated with Attawapiskat First Nation, Jake Chakasim, 43, is pursuing his doctoral studies at the School of Community and Regional Planning at the University of British Columbia. His research interests include Indigenous planning and architecture.

Who or what inspired your interest in architecture?

My grandfather inspired me to pursue design as a profession. My grandfather exposed me to both a tacit and temporal way of thinking and being out on the land in the far reaches of the North, long before Canadian schools of architecture were thinking of the northern landscape as a space for a design laboratory.

Explain your interest in Indigenous original teachings as a tool to inform architecture.

My perspective is informed by a series of lived experiences with my grandfather—a story of place, instructional stories about hunting and giving back to one’s community. It’s a story of reciprocity as much as it is a story about him overcoming the experience of going to a residential school. An understanding of original teachings is a vehicle for framing our relationship to the environment.

What is “Indigenous design” and what should non-Indigenous people learn from it for planning and architecture?

“Indigenous design begins with a shift in mind that drops down to a feeling,” a quote I borrow from my current supervisor, speaks directly to what many non-Indigenous theorists are starting to write about: the tacit wisdom of listening and observing before speaking. All too often, non-Indigenous planners and architects parachute into our communities thinking they know what is the best economic design solution before actually listening, observing and feeling the habitual patterns of culture in a specific place.

Né à Moose Factory, en Ontario et affilié à la Première Nation Attawapiskat, Jake Chakasim, 43 ans, poursuit des études de doctorat à l’École de la planification communautaire et régionale de l’Université de la Colombie-Britannique. Il s’intéresse particulièrement à l’urbanisme et à l’architecture autochtones.

D’où provient votre intérêt envers l’architecture?

Mon grand-père m’a encouragé à m’orienter vers le design. Il m’a fait découvrir un mode de pensée à la fois tacite et temporel et m’a expliqué le sens d’être dans la nature dans les régions les plus reculées du Nord, bien avant que les écoles d’architecture du Canada commencent à voir le paysage nordique comme un espace pour un laboratoire de design.

Expliquer en quoi votre intérêt envers les enseignements autochtones originaux est un outil pour orienter l’architecture.

Ma façon de voir les choses découle d’une série d’expériences vécues avec mon grand-père—une histoire du lieu, des récits instructifs sur la chasse et l’importance de donner à la communauté. C’est une histoire de réciprocité tout autant qu’une histoire sur sa façon d’avoir surmonté la difficile expérience d’un pensionnat indien. La connaissance des enseignements originaux est un outil important pour encadrer notre rapport à l’environnement.

Qu’est-ce que le «design autochtone» et quels enseignements les non-Autochtones doivent-ils en tirer pour la planification et l’architecture?

«Le design autochtone commence par un changement de mentalité qui descend jusqu’à une sensation», comme le dit mon superviseur actuel. C’est directe-ment ce sur quoi bien des théoriciens non autochtones commencent à se pencher: la sagesse tacite qui consiste à écouter et à observer avant de parler. Trop souvent, des planificateurs et des architectes non autochtones parachutés dans nos communautés croient qu’ils connaissent la meilleure solution économique avant d’avoir réellement écouté, observé et senti les modèles culturels habituels dans un endroit particulier.