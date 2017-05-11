RAIC Journal: Canada’s First Nations Designers / James K. Bird

May 11, 2017

by Jennifer Lewington

James K. Bird, 53, grew up in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, affiliated with the Northwest Territories Métis Nation and Athabasca Fort Chipewyan First Nation. A mature student studying Indigenous Studies and Architecture at the University of Toronto, he plans to pursue a Master’s degree in Architecture.

You describe yourself as “a survivor of the effects of the residential school system.” How did that experience affect your ambition to become an architect?

For as long as I could hold a pencil in my hand, I knew that I wanted to be an architect. Residential schools and the whole trauma of that quickly ended that dream as a young person. The closest I could do was become a carpenter, which I did. But in the back of my mind, I was always dreaming someday that perhaps some door will open. That door opened in 2010.

Words to Form is your architecture project response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to commemorate the dark legacy of residential schools. How do you bring physical form to the idea of reconciliation?

Hosh key weeha we Towin is Cree for “new relations.” We are looking at this new relationship building between Canadian and First Nations people, with an opportunity to rebuild in a space—I call it the “affect” space—dedicated to thinking about reconciliation or conciliation.

For the project, I am placing seven memo-rial stones spaced out around a tree that represent the seven grandfather teachings. On the back of the stones you will find a list of all the residential schools in Canada. A visit to an old-growth forest gave me the idea to build something with a tree that is living, because reconciliation is a living process.

What should be the connection between Indigenous culture and today’s building design?

Architecture creates a spirit, an environment—and architects are responsible for creating an “affect” space whether they do it purposely or not. The idea behind spirituality and architecture comes out of First Nations cosmology, with the idea that any creation of space leads to spirituality in that space.

James K. Bird, 53 ans, a grandi à Fort Smith, dans les Territoires du Nord-Ouest. Il est affilié à la Nation Métis des Territoires du Nord-Ouest et à la Première Nation Fort Chipewyan d’Athabasca. Il étudie en études autochtones et en architecture à l’Université de Toronto et il envisage de poursuivre des études de maîtrise en architecture.

Vous vous décrivez vous-même comme un «survivant des effets du système des pensionnats indiens». Comment cette expérience a-t-elle influencé votre ambition de devenir un architecte?

Dès que j’ai pu tenir un crayon dans ma main, j’ai su ce que je voulais faire dans la vie et j’ai su que je voulais être architecte. Les pensionnats indiens et tout le traumatisme qu’ils ont causé ont rapidement mis fin à ce rêve d’enfant. Le métier qui s’en rapprochait le plus était celui de menuisier. C’est ce que je suis devenu, sans toutefois renoncer à tout jamais au rêve qu’un jour une porte s’ouvrirait. C’est ce qui s’est produit en 2010.

Votre projet Words to Form est votre réponse architecturale à l’invitation de la Commission de vérité et réconciliation de commémorer le sombre héritage des pensionnats indiens. Comment donnez-vous une forme physique à l’idée de réconciliation?

En langue crie, les mots Hosh key weeha we Towin signifient «nouvelles relations».Nous voyons dans l’établissement de cette nouvelle relation entre les Canadiens et les peuples des Premières Nations une occasion de rebâtir un espace dédié à la réflexion sur la réconciliation ou la conciliation.

Dans ce projet, je place autour d’un arbre sept pierres commémoratives qui représentent les sept enseignements ancestraux. Au dos des pierres, on trouve une liste de tous les pensionnats indiens au Canada. C’est une promenade dans une forêt ancienne qui m’a donné l’idée de créer quelque chose avec un arbre vivant, parce que la réconciliation est un processus vivant.

Quel devrait être le lien entre la culture autochtone et le design des bâtiments d’aujourd’hui?

L’architecture crée un esprit, un environnement, et les architectes sont responsables de créer un espace qui «touche» les gens, que ce soit intentionnel ou non. L’idée derrière la spiritualité et l’architecture vient de la cosmologie des Premières Nations selon laquelle toute création d’un espace mène à la spiritualité dans cet espace.