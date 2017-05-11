RAIC Journal: Canada’s First Nations Designers / Alfred Waugh

May 11, 2017

by Jennifer Lewington

Alfred Waugh, 49, is principal of Formline Architecture, specializing in First Nations and non-Indigenous design projects that reflect cultural sensitivity and environ-mental responsibility.

Why are symbols and cultural and natural landscape important, and how is that different from a non-Indigenous perspective?

Whether a client is First Nations or not, we try to pay attention to the locale and the people and make sure we have a sense of approach to the site as well as to the carbon footprint. When you work with First Nations groups, they have their own architectural typology or their own cultural initiative they want to bring to a project. Indigenous people put cultural identity up at the top of the list. For other clients, that may not even be a concern.

What are some issues particular to Indigenous communities related to housing and architecture?

I go back to how they [First Nations communities] perceive their buildings and whether they have pride and a sense of ownership. That is an important key to a building’s success in a First Nations community. These projects somehow [must] respond to the way they live and to their culture; otherwise, there is no respect for the building. That takes a careful listening. The first thing you have to do is establish trust with First Nations.

Is there a danger in generalizing about Indigenous identity in design?

There is a danger in generalizing about anything, especially First Nations. The solution has to come from those people. You can put some ideas in front of them for reaction, but I would never go into a room and say “this is what will work for you folks.” I take a naïve approach and allow them to respond whether it is good or bad.

Alfred Waugh, 49 ans, est associé principal de Formline Architecture, qui se spécialise dans des projets qui traduisent une sensibilité à la culture et une responsabilité environnementale pour des clients des Premières Nations et des clients non autochtones.

Quels sont les symboles et le paysage culturel et naturel importants et en quoi sont-ils différents du point de vue d’un non-Autochtone?

Que ce soit pour un client des Premières Nations ou non, nous essayons toujours de porter attention au lieu et aux gens et nous nous assurons d’adopter une approche sensible à l’emplacement tout en nous souciant de l’empreinte carbone. Les groupes des Premières Nations avec lesquels nous travaillons ont leur propre typologie architecturale ou leur propre initiative culturelle et ils désirent que le pro-jet en tienne compte. Les peuples autochtones placent l’identité culturelle au haut de la liste. Pour d’autres clients, par contre, cette question n’a parfois aucune importance.

Quels sont les problèmes particuliers des communautés autochtones en matière de logement et d’architecture?

Je reviens sur la façon dont les communautés des Premières Nations perçoivent leurs bâtiments et les raisons pour lesquelles ils en tirent une fierté et un sens de propriété. C’est un facteur important de la réussite d’un projet dans une communauté des Premières Nations. Ces bâtiments doivent d’une certaine façon correspondre à leur mode de vie et à leur culture; autrement, ils ne les respectent nullement. Il faut une écoute attentive. La première chose à faire, c’est d’obtenir la confiance des Premières Nations.

Y a-t-il un danger à généraliser l’identité autochtone dans le design?

Il y a un danger à généraliser n’importe quoi, surtout lorsqu’il est question des Premières Nations. La solution doit venir de ces peuples. On peut soumettre quelques idées et voir leur réaction, mais je n’irais jamais leur dire que j’ai la solution pour eux. J’adopte une approche naïve et je les laisse dire s’ils croient que c’est bon ou mauvais.