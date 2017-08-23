RAIC Journal: The Business of Architecture

August 23, 2017

by Maria Cook

In a recent survey, RAIC members told us we that we can’t leave business out of the practice of architecture. Almost 80 percent said they want business and career support from the RAIC, including continuing education in project management, business development, and staff retention.

The RAIC conducted the survey last spring of members and non-members on what the architectural community wants and needs from us. The defeat in 2016 of a proposed change to the membership designation, MRAIC, was a wake-up call. The RAIC Board of Directors promised to consult with our members on what they value, and that process has begun.

The RAIC’s next step is more analysis and in-depth study of this data. It will influence the board’s approach to both strategic and programming decisions, as well as investment.

A snapshot of preliminary results:

Members place high value on the designation, quality continuing education, practice support like the CHOP and practice documents;

Almost 90 percent of respondents agreed the RAIC should create service offerings that correspond to members’ needs at each stage of their career;

A third of non-member respondents said career support would be a reason for becoming a member;

70 percent of respondents said they believe advocacy is a benefit of membership;

Sustainability, the environment, urbanism and healthy communities were cited most frequently by members as the most important social issues.

***

Dans un récent sondage, les membres de l’IRAC nous ont dit que nous ne pouvions exclure les aspects administratifs et financiers de la pratique de l’architecture. Près de 80 pour cent ont déclaré qu’ils souhaitaient un soutien à l’entreprise et à la carrière de la part de l’IRAC, notamment par de la formation continue en gestion de projet, en développement des affaires et en rétention du personnel.

Le sondage a été réalisé le printemps dernier auprès des membres et de non-membres et visait à connaître les attentes et les besoins de la communauté architecturale. Le rejet, en 2016, d’une proposition de modification à la désignation des membres, MIRAC, avait sonné l’alarme. Le conseil d’administration de l’IRAC s’était alors engagé à consulter les membres pour savoir ce qui leur importe. Cette démarche est commencée.

Dans les prochaines étapes, nous procéderons à une analyse plus approfondie des résultats de ce sondage qui influenceront l’approche du conseil d’administration par rapport aux décisions stratégiques, aux programmes et aux investissements.

Voici un aperçu des résultats préliminaires :