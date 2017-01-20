No hands Presents: PARTISANS Factory

February 28, 2017

by Canadian Architect

At this year’s Interior Design Show, PARTISANS launched a custom line of architectural lighting that harnesses and manipulates the dynamic movement of light. Each Gweilo light is hand-sculpted using thermoforming, a technique that allows optical grade acrylic sheets to be individually shaped while they are still in their hot plastic state.

Sitting down with PARTISANS co-founder Alex Josephson, no hands discussed the importance of design in public and its impact on how people view and use objects in our digital age.

For more information on the Gweilo light, please click here.