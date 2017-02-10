Canadian Architect

LEVELROCK BRAND FLOOR UNDERLAYMENT

November 1, 2003
by Canadian Architect

CGC’s new LEVELROCK floor underlayment is an economical way to achieve lightweight, fire-resistant and sound-rated floor systems. From commercial to multi-family projects, renovation to new construction, LEVELROCK stands up to flooring challenges to resist damage, leaving a smooth, crack-resistant surface. It accepts virtually all types of floor coverings and is easily installed over concrete or wood subfloors.




Canadian Architect is a magazine for architects and related professionals practicing in Canada. Canada's only monthly design publication, Canadian Architect has been in continuous publication since 1955.
1 Comment » for LEVELROCK BRAND FLOOR UNDERLAYMENT
  1. Caroline says:
    February 10, 2017 at 3:36 am

    Where can I purchase Levelrock? I live in Ottawa,Ontario.

    Reply

