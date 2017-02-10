LEVELROCK BRAND FLOOR UNDERLAYMENT

November 1, 2003
by Canadian Architect
CGC’s new LEVELROCK floor underlayment is an economical way to achieve lightweight, fire-resistant and sound-rated floor systems. From commercial to multi-family projects, renovation to new construction, LEVELROCK stands up to flooring challenges to resist damage, leaving a smooth, crack-resistant surface. It accepts virtually all types of floor coverings and is easily installed over concrete or wood subfloors.
Where can I purchase Levelrock? I live in Ottawa,Ontario.