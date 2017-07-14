Our second annual round-up of Canada's top emerging designers.
July 14, 2017
by Sarah Brown, Courtney Healey, Pamela Young
Launching a design firm is, in itself, a design exercise. It starts by sketching out an idea for a studio, then gradually building it up, reaching a point where it picks up its own momentum. Like any successful design, it takes a great deal of talent and persistence, and a sprinkling of luck.
We’ve rounded up some of Canada’s top young designers that are making it happen.
Click on their photos to learn more.
You can find our 2016 round up of emerging talent here.
1×1 architecture
Acre Architects
Atelier rzlbd
Chad Manley Practice in Landscape and Building Arts
est architecture
Office OU
PARKA Architecture & Design
PARTISANS
PLOTNONPLOT
Ply Architecture
RHAD Architects
Sixteen Degree Studio
SPECTACLE Bureau for Architecture and Urbanism
Studio North
Have your say: