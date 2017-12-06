Winning designs chosen for Toronto’s ‘Ice Breakers’ exhibit

December 6, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Returning to the downtown Toronto waterfront for its second year, the ‘Ice Breakers’ art exhibition will bring five playful designs to the winter lakefront in January. Presented by The Waterfront BIA and Winter Stations, the event was opened up to an international competition for 2018, with five winning entries now announced. Our sister publication, Canadian Interiors, has the full story:

On October 19, the Ice Breakers jury met to choose the final five art installations that will be built and featured along Queens Quay West. It was a full day of jury deliberations, where over 100 international submissions from around the world were reviewed. Jury members included Heather A. Meltzer, Principal, Bow Bridge Communications LLC, Udo Schliemann, Principal Creative Director, Entro Communications, Ilana Shamoon, Cultural Programming and Public Art Commissions Manager, Waterfront Toronto, Jeremy Smith, Chief Development Officer, Harbourfront Centre and Deborah Wilson, Vice President Communications and Public Affairs, PortsToronto, also joined by WBIA and Winter Stations organizers…

You can find the rest of the story via Canadian Interiors, linked here.