Call for volunteers: RAIC Festival of Architecture 2018

December 14, 2017

by Canadian Architect

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) and the Architects’ Association of New Brunswick (AANB) are seeking volunteers to assist staff during the Festival of Architecture, to be held at the Hilton Saint John / Saint John Trade & Convention Centre from May 30 – June 2, 2018 in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The Festival, a celebration of architecture and design, brings together practitioners from across the nation, and beyond, to explore, share, learn, and grow.

Volunteers are vital to the work of the RAIC and AANB, and the Festival of Architecture. During the Festival, volunteers not only fulfill the specific responsibilities for which they have signed up, but help delegates feel comfortable, answer general questions, and help the committees and staff by acting as the eyes and ears to identify and address potential problems before they occur.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, please fill out this form.

Once the form has been completed, it will be reviewed by RAIC Staff. Only successful applicants will be contacted.

Registration for attendees opening in early February. Continuing education (CE) credit will also be tracked for each eligible delegate and provided to all Provincial Regulators.

For more information contact Anthony Youssef at ayoussef@raic.org or by phone at 613-241-3600 x215.