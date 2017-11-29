Toronto’s virtual Green Building Expo returning next November

November 29, 2017

by Canadian Architect

Following the successful first edition of Toronto’ virtual Green Building Expo this year, a second edition of the show has been announced for November 2018. For exhibitors, Green Building Expo, the initial Canadian virtual trade fair for green buildings, has been an opportunity to highlight their leadership and commitment to sustainable building. It has also been a chance to showcase their green offerings to a laser-focused group in the green building industry.

Having received over 1,500 visits to date, including visitors from Canada and other countries such as United States, Germany, Italy, Romania, India, Lithuania and Great Britain (and coupled with the upward trend in event registrations), it seems highly likely that this will be Canada’s biggest virtual trade show yet by event participation and lead generation.



For sponsors and exhibitors, the platform provides built-in tracking, lead management and attendee profiling to help exhibitors identify high-potential leads based on the level of their engagement with company representatives and booth content. The ample branding space in the virtual landscape is fully utilized by incorporating clickable corporate logos that are tactfully placed in all high visibility spots at the expo.

November 1, 2017 was the “live” day when visitors and exhibitors interacted through audio, video and text messages. Product manuals, demos, brochures, posters, videos and other valuable informational material were conveniently downloaded by visitors.

In the virtual auditorium, Svend De bruyn and Erik Janssen from Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) presented Attending Net Zero webinar – An Introduction to Heat Pumps and Photovoltaics, with numerous visitors in attendance.

For those who couldn’t make it to the November 1 “live” show – or want to see it again – the individual booths and webinars will remain active for six months and available online 24/7. The fair’s exhibition booths function as a website and the exhibitors can still have the visibility and availability of their information.

