October 16 - October 25, 2017

Palais des Congrès, Montréal

A historic gathering of 50 international organizations, all with a common objective: developing an international action plan for harnessing the power of design to address pressing global challenges.

International organizations representing design, architecture, urban planning and landscape architecture, are coming together for the first time with representatives of intergovernmental and supranational organizations and specialized agencies, such as UNESCO, OECD, UNEP and ICLEI.

The first World Design Summit Meeting, set to take place in Montréal on October 23-25 2017, will be an unprecedented moment of global unity in seeking design-driven solutions.

Together, the participants will develop and put forth a declaration and 10-year implementation framework for continued international collaboration towards the shared objective: designing a better world for all.

