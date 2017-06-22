WIA VANCOUVER JUNE EVENT

Join us on June 22nd for a site tour of Crosstown Elementary School designed by Francl Architecture. In September 2016 WIA hosted a tour of this new school during construction. This is a follow-up tour of the completed project. The tour will be led by Alvin Martin from Francl Architecture.

This three-story in-fill building is integrated into the mixed-use Firenze development in Vancouver and is built above an existing parkade. The school will accommodate 510 students from kindergarten to Grade 7. Adjacent Andy Livingstone Park acts as an outdoor play area.

The school features small learning communities within the larger facility. Each community consists of 3–4 classrooms clustered around a large commons as well as a special education service area. The layout allows for groups of variable size and activities from messy active explorations to quiet reflective learning. The facility supports a diverse student population and a range of educational modalities while providing a space for teachers to plan, prepare, and collaborate with one other.