May 27 - June 24, 2017

7 Melville St. S., Cambridge ON

Evidence Room (detail), 2016. Image courtesy of Anna Beznogova.

Waterloo Architecture in Venice

The presence of Waterloo Architecture in Venice over the past decade is remarkable: in five consecutive instances, Waterloo Architecture’s faculty and graduates have been selected to represent Canada at the most prestigious international exhibition of architecture. Over 200,000 visitors make their way to la Biennale di Venezia where every even year, architecture is celebrated in the Arsenale and Giardini of the city of Venice, Italy.

Selected from Waterloo exhibits shown at the past five Architectural Biennale, the work assembled at Design at Riverside testifies to the breadth and critical depth of research the School of Architecture fosters. Rich with prototypes, tests, photographs but also shipping plans, Waterloo Architecture in Venice offers a glimpse into what it means to research, plan, build, ship and install an architectural exhibition some thousands of kilometers away, from the shore of the Grand River to the Venetian Lagoon.

The five exhibitions included are:

2008: 41° – 66°Architecture in Canada: Region, Culture, Tectonics by John McMinn + Marco Polo

2010: The Hylozoic Ground by Philip Beesley

2011: Migrating Landscapes by 5468796 Architecture Inc., including contributions by Marianna de Cola, Liana Bresler, Batay Csorba Studio

2012: Arctic Adaptions by Lateral Office (Lola Sheppard + Mason White)

2014: The Evidence Room by Robert Jan van Pelt with Anne Bordeleau, Donald McKay + Sascha Hastings

