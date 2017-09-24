June 24 - September 24, 2017

1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver, BC, V6J 3J9

On the occasion of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Museum of Vancouver dives deep into its vault and showcases some of Vancouver’s most valuable treasures to present its newest exhibition Unbelievable, in collaboration with HCMA Architecture + Design. Unbelievable features contested objects, storied replicas and iconic artifacts for a mind-bending exploration of the role stories play in defining community – and what happens when these tales can’t be relied upon.

We currently live in a post-truth world full of fake news, alternative facts and falsehoods, where literally nothing can be taken at face value. In Unbelievable, the Museum takes a look at the contradictory and unbelievable stories behind treasured artifacts challenging visitors to look differently at the world and facts.

Visit event's website