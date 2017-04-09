Canadian Architect

Twenty + Change: Next Generation

February 27 - April 09, 2017
7 Melville St S, Cambridge, ON N1S 2H4

NEXT GENERATION is the fourth edition of the ongoing exhibition series dedicated to profiling emerging design practices working in architecture, landscape architecture and urban design. Selected by a curatorial committee of noted educators, authors and practitioners, the exhibition features projects by thirteen Canadian practices that engage the public realm in meaningful ways, posit new models for collective living and urban infill, advance the role of sustainability and vernacular craft, and explore opportunities for speculative and self-initiated commissions.

Architects Luc Bouliane, Toronto

Architecture Microclimat, Montreal

Atelier Barda, Montreal

Batay-Csorba Architects, Toronto

Ja Architecture Studio, Toronto

Marianne Amodio Architecture Studio, Vancouver

Peter Sampson Architecture Studio, Winnipeg

Polymétis, Toronto

Quinlan Osborne Design, Montreal

Scott & Scott Architects, Vancouver

UUfie, Toronto

Woodford/Sheppard Architecture, St. John’s

WORK/SHOP, Winnipeg

 

Select projects from previous editions of Twenty + Change will also be on view. The Twenty + Change NEXT GENERATION publication will be available as well as the earlier iterations 01, 02 and 03. Please see more information here and at 

Idea Exchange.



