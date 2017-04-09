|
NEXT GENERATION is the fourth edition of the ongoing exhibition series dedicated to profiling emerging design practices working in architecture, landscape architecture and urban design. Selected by a curatorial committee of noted educators, authors and practitioners, the exhibition features projects by thirteen Canadian practices that engage the public realm in meaningful ways, posit new models for collective living and urban infill, advance the role of sustainability and vernacular craft, and explore opportunities for speculative and self-initiated commissions.
Architects Luc Bouliane, Toronto
Architecture Microclimat, Montreal
Atelier Barda, Montreal
Batay-Csorba Architects, Toronto
Ja Architecture Studio, Toronto
Marianne Amodio Architecture Studio, Vancouver
Peter Sampson Architecture Studio, Winnipeg
Polymétis, Toronto
Quinlan Osborne Design, Montreal
Scott & Scott Architects, Vancouver
UUfie, Toronto
Woodford/Sheppard Architecture, St. John’s
WORK/SHOP, Winnipeg
Select projects from previous editions of Twenty + Change will also be on view. The Twenty + Change NEXT GENERATION publication will be available as well as the earlier iterations 01, 02 and 03. Please see more information here and at
Idea Exchange.