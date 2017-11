October 28 - January 28, 2018



The exhibition, which features more than one hundred prototypes, designer originals, and limited edition and mass-produced wares designed and fabricated across the country, highlights the lasting legacy of Scandinavian design on the development of Canadian culture and design practices. Spanning more than seven decades, True Nordic reveals how Scandinavian design was introduced in Canada and how its aesthetics and material forms were adopted, changed and transformed since the 1930s.

