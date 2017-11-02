November 02, 2017



The Wood Solutions Fair is the premier event in Canada dedicated to design and construction with wood and wood products. This one-day educational event, presented by Ontario Wood WORKS! and the Canadian Wood Council, showcases wood uses in commercial, institutional, industrial and multi-unit residential construction through a trade show and seminars. The Wood Solutions Fair is the only Industry event in Canada where you can earn up to six continuing education credits while keeping up with the latest industry trends and innovations for designing and building with wood.

Globally, the growing prevalence of wood construction is the result of many factors. For one, wood’s superior environmental characteristics are directly in line with the drive towards lower-carbon construction solutions. In addition, technical advancements in engineered wood products, the growing utilization of mass timber in the marketplace, and updated building codes that permit taller and larger wood structures have enabled and encouraged designers to explore new ways of building with wood.

The Wood Solutions Fair is a popular industry event, highly regarded for the relevance of the topics and the calibre of the speakers presented. The educational program is enhanced by the valuable networking opportunity offered by the trade show which enables practitioners to connect directly with industry experts who have the knowledge and products to assist with wood projects.

The Toronto Wood Solutions Fair will present 17 sessions in a program designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience of design, development and construction professionals. The presentations range from inspirational to technical; topics include acoustics, CLT design provisions, mass timber assemblies, mid-rise construction, low-carbon solutions, and award winning wood buildings. One highlight of the program is a panel discussion featuring Swedish developer Folkem, a company that only builds in wood. Canadian experts on the panel will discuss this successful and innovative practice in the context of Canadian development needs.

EVENT DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2017 (7:30 – 4:40)

VENUE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Hall C

COST: $75 +hst

REGISTRATION: Click Here

PROGRAM: Click Here

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Monday, October 30, 2017

Visit event's website