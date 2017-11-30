Toronto Real Estate Forum

November 29 - November 30, 2017



Since 1992, The Real Estate Forum has become Canada’s largest annual national conference on real estate investment and management issues. It has earned this reputation by offering high quality speakers on very topical issues at relatively low registration fees.

The conference attracts more than 2,400 executives – almost two-thirds were Vice Presidents or above of their respective organizations. Networking functions are held concurrently with the Forum and represent a major element of the important and unique value of this industry leading conference.

Visit event's website