Toronto Architecture Tours – 2017 Season

May 06 - October 01, 2017

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto boasts a world class mix of both heritage and modern architecture designed by local and internationally acclaimed architects like Mies Van der Rohe, Frank Gehry, Daniel Libeskind, Will Alsop, Diamond & Schmitt and KPMB to name a few. Join the Toronto Society of Architects’ guided outdoor walking tours for a 2 hour journey past some of Toronto’s most iconic architecture.

Our professionally trained volunteer guides will share the design context, details, and unusual features that make these buildings notable and demonstrate why architecture is such a powerful communications tool for businesses, organizations, and the city.

The 2017 Season starts on Saturday May 6th with regularly scheduled tours running every weekend until October 1st. Online registration is now open! Tickets are available to purchase online until the evening before the tour. After that you must email the tour coordinator to arrange tickets.

TSA Members Only ticket offer: TSA Members are invited to bring one free guest to any tour they attend. Simply use the promo code TSAMEM2017 when registering for your own ticket. The promo code will grant you access to a special ticket offer of 1 free ticket with the purchase of your own member ticket.

The following tours will be held every weekend throughout the season:

Art & Performance Tour – featuring iconic buildings which contribute to Toronto’s reputation as a world leader in the arts

Culture & Campus Tour – featuring some of Toronto’s most cutting edge museums and centres for research and higher learning

Towers Tour – featuring the most significant high-rise towers which make up Toronto’s distinctive skyline

Visit event's website