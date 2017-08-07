Temple of Light Opening

July 31 - August 07, 2017

Box 9 Kootenay Bay, B.C. V0B 1X0 Canada

Celebrate the victory of the new Temple of Light at Yasodhara Ashram, a yoga retreat and study centre, through dance offerings, workshops, special dedications and a ceremony. The celebration week includes “Embracing the Sacred” and “Celebrating the Temple of Light,” described below.

Embracing the Sacred

July 31 – Aug 4

Take time to pause and internalize what the Temple of Light means to you. Where is this place of hope, unity and peace in yourself? What is your doorway in? Come together to reflect with others who share values of peace and inclusivity and who stand together for a better world. This program blends special events, spacious retreat with practice time and joyful preparations that will lead into the Temple Celebration. Each day follows the path of the Kundalini system—from building a firm foundation to opening to the Light of the heart. Come for one day or all four!

Cost: $215/day; $830 for all 4 days; $100/deposit.

Celebrating the Temple of Light

Aug 4 – 7

Join us for this momentous event! Experience the rich resonance of the new Temple and carry its vibration with you when you leave. The celebration will include a Temple dedication as well as special guests and workshops. We will enjoy delicious food and engage in diverse perspectives through art, dance, song and ceremony. Let’s come together to honour Swami Radha’s vision of a sacred space open to all, a space where we rise above differences and find our unity in the Light.

Cost: $625; $100/deposit.

Cost if attending both: $1300; $100 deposit

