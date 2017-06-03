Table for 1200 More

June 03, 2017



TableFor1200More highlights Winnipeg’s emerging design scene by bringing together architecture, design, and the culinary arts to create an evening of entertainment and stimulating conversation in an absolutely unique setting. At approximately 1200 feet long, TableFor1200More is a truly spectacular ‘pop-up’ outdoor dining experience that attracts both local and international media attention. The event is a fun and exciting opportunity to engage in a public conversation about the value of architecture, design culture and the city. It takes place in an amazing urban space in Winnipeg, announced to guests one-hour prior to the occasion.

TableFor1200More is organized as part of StorefrontMB’s mandate to raise awareness about the value of architecture, design, and urbanism to the broader community. Consisting of 150 tables of eight, TableFor1200More brings together representatives from government, prominent institutions, arts organizations, and citizens alike to take a seat at the table and join in on the conversation.

