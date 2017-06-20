The Story of Marketing Tall Buildings

William Murray, Group Director of Strategy, Wordsearch, will discuss his experience with marketing and branding some of the world’s tallest and most iconic buildings – from London to New York, to Guangzhou, and beyond. Following William’s presentation, a moderated panel discussion will explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the marketing of tall buildings globally and what that means for Toronto. Panelists will include David Wex, Co-founder, Urban Capital, Sue MacKay, Vice President, Marketing at Empire Communities, and Alan Vihant SVP, High Rise Great Gulf Group of Companies.