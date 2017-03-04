January 17 - March 04, 2017

372 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 1A2

The group exhibition Spaces for Agency, presented at Hugues Charbonneau Gallery in Montreal until March 2017, sets out to question notions of the “public” and “collective” in urban space.

The exhibition is an invitation to reflect in a critical and different perspective on the celebrations being held as part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary. While not exclusive to the city of Montreal, the questions raised touch upon: inhabiting city space and urban territory; established authorities; citizen resistance and engagement strategies; issues of peaceful coexistence — or its possibility in certain current political contexts.

PULSE from Isabelle Hayeur on Vimeo.