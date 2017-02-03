On Friday, February 3rd, the Azrieli School of Architecture and Urbanism and the Canada-India Centre for Excellence (CICE) will host Shifting Frames: Urbanization, Slums, and Cities of the Future. This half-day symposium includes two documentary films, presentations by experts, and discussions of the challenges facing cities in India and other rapidly urbanizing areas of the world.

The symposium is open to the public but pre-registration is necessary for the reception – which includes a performance by Puran Bhat, puppeteer and spokesperson for Delhi’s endangered Kathputli Colony.