Saskatchewan Design Week

September 23 - September 29, 2017



Taking place in Saskatoon and Regina from September 23-29, 2017, SK Design Week returns to Saskatchewan this fall. The biennial event, organized by the Design Council of Saskatchewan, invites the public to learn about the different areas of design through a series of free lectures and other educational events.

SK Design Week is presented by the Design Council of Saskatchewan; the collective voice of six provincial associations representing design professionals working in the disciplines of architecture, engineering+geoscience, graphic design, interior design, landscape architecture and planning. The Council’s mandate is to promote public awareness of great design completed by members of local professional associations and to provide educational opportunities to the public.

The lineup of speakers confirmed for this year’s event includes: Omar Gandhi, recognized as one of the world’s top 20 young architects by Wallpaper* Magazine; Jason Kasper, founder and Principal of IDEATE Design Consulting; Ian Brignell, award winning lettering, logo and font designer; and Robin Mazumder, Vanier Scholar studying the psychological impacts of urban design. The week concludes with the 2017 Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design Gala, recognizing great design work completed right here in our province.

To be held in conjunction with SK Design Week, the Design Council of Saskatchewan invites submissions for the 2017 Premier’s Awards of Excellence in Design. The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Design is a juried competition recognizing outstanding applied design in Saskatchewan in seven different categories (Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture, Engineering+Geoscience, Graphic Design, Planning, and Integrated Design).

The deadline to submit projects is 5 pm, September 6, 2017. Please contact the Design Council representative from your association with any questions regarding entries. The awards will be handed out on Friday, September 29th at the Premier’s Awards Gala in Saskatoon.

