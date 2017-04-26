ROOFTech 2017

April 25 - April 26, 2017

6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

ROOFTech, the trade show and exposition for the Canadian roofing industry, returns to Toronto on April 25 – 26, 2017. This free, two-day event is held once every four years in the GTA. It brings together roofing consultants, architects, building inspectors, contractors, engineers, property managers and specifiers to familiarize themselves with all of the major updates, latest issues, technology and innovations affecting the roofing industry. The event features 14 live, indoor and outdoor demonstrations, four seminars and over 100 exhibitors representing top suppliers from across North America.

Visit event's website