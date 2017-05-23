Rethinking the Urban Challenges of Tomorrow: A Danish Perspective

May 23, 2017

Carleton University, Ottawa

This session explores how architecture can help kick start an urban renaissance and create spaces that add social, environmental and economic value to our cities. Drawing on examples from the Municipality of Aarhus and innovative, award-winning projects such as The Iceberg, this lecture will examine what it takes to create environmentally sound urban and cultural developments without losing sight of the most important element – people. Danish architecture is known for its ‘People First’ approach, grounded in the principles of sustainability. Despite its modest size, Denmark is recognized as a global leader in architecture and urban design.