Presentation: Stanley Pauley Engineering Building

March 08, 2017

91 Dafoe Road, Winnipeg, MB

Partners Program and Friends of Engineering invite you and guest to join us for a presentation and discussions on the design and intended purpose of the new Stanley Pauley Engineering Building.

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Where: CAST Building, 91 Dafoe Road

Time: 5:30pm Reception, 6pm Presentation

RSVP by March 2, 2017 to liane.lanzar@umanitoba.ca

This event, held in the CAST Building adjacent to the construction site, will include a presentation from Design Architect, Michael Banman, B.E.D., M.Arch. Join us as Michael takes you through the design stages from initial concept to the final construction drawings.