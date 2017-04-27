Polygon Gallery Site Tour

Join us on April 27th at 5pm on the site of Polygon Gallery – a future home of Presentation House Gallery – designed by Patkau Architects. This site visit builds on Ms. Patkau’s talk last November that highlighted this significant project. The gallery is located on the waterfront at the foot of Lonsdale Avenue with panoramic views of Vancouver. Two levels of the building have a unique identity: a fully glazed extroverted lower level is connected to the exterior public realm and houses more public functions of the gallery – lobby, shop, cafe, and more; and the inward-looking upper level where most of the gallery space is located – a flexible and rugged space that acts as the armature for artists and art. The building, though small, is made significant by its form and its materiality – simple and bold. Foot of Longsdale Ave @ Carrie Cates Crescent, North Vancouver