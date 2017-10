November 01, 2017



Maria Mingallon is a structural engineer and associate at Arup. She holds a degree in architecture from the Architectural Association in London. With more than 11 years of experience, Maria is a specialist in parametric design, advanced computation and digital fabrication of complex geometric structures.

LECTURE — OCAD University, 100 McCaul Street

Wednedsday, November 1, 7:00 p.m.