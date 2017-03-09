OCS State of the Industry & Outlook Conference

March 09, 2017

255 Front Street W, Toronto

The Ontario Construction Secretariat invites you to attend our 17th Annual State of the Industry & Outlook Conference on Thursday March 9th, 2017.

This year we are exploring the theme “Building the Infrastructure Projects that will Transform Ontario’s Economy”.

We will set the stage by unraveling economic indicators and addressing the impact of the global ‘low-growth’ economy. Next up is a focus on Infrastructure – what is the Infrastructure Bank, what infrastructure projects should be built to help transform Ontario’s economy and how will those projects be financed and built. These are just a few questions the infrastructure and investment expert panel will discuss.

New for 2017 is a networking lunch. Stay tuned for details on our luncheon program.

