Moriyama RAIC International Prize Gala

September 19, 2017



The Gala is an exciting event celebrating the exceptional contribution architecture can make to a community. The four finalists have been chosen based on how their projects embody the values of social justice, respect and inclusiveness. Architects and industry professionals from across the country and around the world will come together at the Carlu in Toronto. This historic event space is a spectacular example of Art Moderne architecture.

The prize winner will be announced during the Gala dinner.

When: September 19, 2017 6:00 PM through10:00 PM

Location: 444 Yonge Street, 7th Floor, Toronto, ON M5B 2H4, Canada

