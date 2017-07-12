Millenium Library-Architecture and Landscape Tour

July 12, 2017

251 Donald Street, Winnipeg

Join architect David Kressock (LM Architectural Group) and Monica Giesbrecht (HTFC Planning and Design) for a free tour of the Millennium Library and plaza.The original wing of the library was constructed in 1975-77 based on designs by architects Macdonald Cockburn Mcleod McFeetors and landscape design by Lombard North Group. In 2000, there was a major addition and rehabilitation project designed by LM Architectural Group and Patkau Architects, Vancouver. The design won a Governor-Generals award. Subsequently a major redesign of the landscape was undertaken by HTFC Planning and Design.

The tour will be fully accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and those with mobility challenges.

