MADE Speaker Series: Bryan Lee & Design Justice

Each year, MADE hosts design and architecture talks by leading thinkers and doers from the fields. This year’s theme is Design & Human Rights. Bryan Lee is the first in MADE’s 2017 speaker series.

Bryan is the founding organizer of the Design Justice Platform and organized the Design As Protest National day of Action. Additionally, he has led two award winning architecture + design programs for high school students through the Arts Council (local) and the National Organization of Minority Architects (national), respectively. He serves on several boards; most notably as the Design Education Chair National NOMA board and on the National AIA Equity + the Future of Architecture Committee. He was selected as the 2014 NOMA member of the year, 2015 Next City Vanguard Fellow, 2015 International British American Project Fellow. In 2016, Bryan was selected to give a TED Talk and to Keynote at SXSW Eco on Design Justice.

This talk takes place on Thursday May 25th at The Chvrch of John.