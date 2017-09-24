September 16 - September 24, 2017



London Design Festival celebrates and promotes London as the design capital of the world. Now in its fifteenth year, the Festival will be returning to venues and institutions across the city between the 16-24 September 2017.

The Festival is both a cultural and a commercial event. The programme ranges from major international exhibitions to trade events, installations to talks and seminars, from product launches to receptions, private views and parties. The majority of events are free of charge – enabling visitors to participate, listen, learn, commission and make purchases. The Festival is funded through a combination of public and private sources. The Mayor of London’s office provides grant funding for the Festival; Arts Council England have been long term supporters of the Festival.

Private funding (approx 60%) is raised through sponsorship of Festival projects alongside a small range of London Design Festival products and services delivered throughout the year. Festival audiences are significant, with an estimated direct audience of over 375,000 people from over 75 countries, with a wider audience of over 1m people coming into contact with the major public commissions in 2015. The Festival also had a programme of 417 projects and events staged by 301 Partner organisations.

