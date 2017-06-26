Living Experiments for Climate Change Awareness

June 12 - June 26, 2017



Collaboratoire’s inaugural design competition called for the creation of a solar powered shelter for the Loyola campus of Concordia University. International teams of young designers were encouraged to develop ideas that both educate and encourage public conversation around the issue of climate change. We received submissions from around the world and this event is an opportunity to explore the designs with the launch of an open-air exhibition of the winning designs. The opening night vernissage will include an interactive scale model of the first place design. The two week, open-air exhibition exhibition is solar powered.

