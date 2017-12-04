Let’s talk about… Connectivity

December 04, 2017



Join a discussion on development that serves transit. What’s key to making a neighbourhood feel connected? We’ll explore the design considerations that simplify everyday errands and create nice places to gather. What makes integrating different uses and mobility options hard to do? Can transit-oriented development become a destination? What’s design’s role in all of this? TOD, let’s talk.

Join the conversation with panelists:

Alison Karim-McSwiney | International Avenue BRZ/EmergeHUB

Antonio Gomez-Palacio | Dialog

Fabiola MacIntyre | City of Calgary

moderated by: Todd Hirsch | ATB Financial

About d.talks

Started in 2013, Design Talks Institute is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the education and public understanding of art, architecture and design in the built environment. Serving as a public forum, our discussion and exhibitions foster dialogue that brings together multiple perspectives. Find more at: dtalks.org

Arrive by transit:

The City of Calgary is offering complimentary bus service to and from the event. Catch the bus at City Hall (I00 Macleod Trail SE). Details and departure times are at dtalks.org and accompany advance ticket purchases.

Visit event's website