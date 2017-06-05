Let’s talk about…Point of View

June 05, 2017

Theatre Junction Grand 608 - 1st Street SW, Calgary

In pragmatic times, what nuanced perspectives are overlooked? Join us for a discussion on the role of critical thought in today’s media landscape. What can evidence and argument offer in evaluating the way we view our built landscape? What questions should we be asking to inform our points of view?

Join the conversation with panelists:

Mimi Zeiger | Critic, Editor and Curator

Alex Link | Chair, School of Critical and Creative Studies, ACAD

Tom Babin | Manager, Global Content, Travel Alberta

Moderated by: Philip Vandermey of Spectacle Bureau

