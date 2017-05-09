May 09, 2017

1 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario

Please join us for the launch of Doors Open Ottawa 2017 where you will get a sneak peek at 40 new sites joining the region’s largest heritage event. Then, join us for a panel discussion about architecture in Canada, featuring:

Moderator: Alan Neal, CBC Radio, All in a Day

Barry Hobin, Hobin Architecture

Elsa Lam, Editor of Canadian Architect magazine

Donald Schmitt, Principal Architect for the National Arts Centre Rejuvenation Project, Diamond Schmitt Architects.

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Studio Lobby

Event launch ceremony from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Discussion panel Canada’s Architecture: 2017 and Beyondfrom 7 to 8 p.m.

Place: NAC Studio, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street

Paid parking: NAC or Ottawa City Hall

RSVP by Friday, May 5 to doorsopen@ottawa.caor 613-580-9674