May 09, 2017
1 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario
Please join us for the launch of Doors Open Ottawa 2017 where you will get a sneak peek at 40 new sites joining the region’s largest heritage event. Then, join us for a panel discussion about architecture in Canada, featuring:
- Moderator: Alan Neal, CBC Radio, All in a Day
- Barry Hobin, Hobin Architecture
- Elsa Lam, Editor of Canadian Architect magazine
- Donald Schmitt, Principal Architect for the National Arts Centre Rejuvenation Project, Diamond Schmitt Architects.
Date: Tuesday, May 9
Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Studio Lobby
- Event launch ceremony from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
- Discussion panel Canada’s Architecture: 2017 and Beyondfrom 7 to 8 p.m.
Place: NAC Studio, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin Street
Paid parking: NAC or Ottawa City Hall
RSVP by Friday, May 5 to doorsopen@ottawa.caor 613-580-9674