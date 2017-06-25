June 10 - June 25, 2017



LandMarks2017/Repères2017 is a year-long multidisciplinary contemporary arts initiative created to inspire Canada-wide conversation about the people, places and perspectives that have shaped our past, and are vital to our futures. A collaborative effort from acclaimed Canadian curators, celebrated contemporary artists such as Michael Belmore, Rebecca Belmore, Maureen Gruben, Jin-me Yoon and Ursula Johnson, as well as art students from 16 universities and colleges participating in emerging artist projects, LandMarks2017/Repères2017 is an invitation to all Canadians to creatively explore and deepen their connection to the land through art.

The exhibition period features site-specific installations and sculptures, pop-up art exhibitions and performances dotted across the country, encouraging a critical examination of Canada at 150, offering a legacy for the future, with a strong focus on Indigenous voices and reconciliation.

For Landmarks 2017, these projects function as trail markers on a journey across the land. They focus on multiple experiences and stories to revisit the ways we understand our histories and envision our futures. Together, they enrich our knowledge of different places by inviting us to question their use and significance — symbolically, socially and environmentally.

