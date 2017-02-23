Healthy Buildings, Healthy People

Women in Architecture invites you to a thought-provoking evening during which you will learn about the ins-and-outs of the building environment and its influences on people’s health.

People spend more than 90 per cent of their time inside buildings. What can we do to create buildings that enhance our health and motivate us to be in movement?

On February 23, 2017, Kaitlyn Gillis and Michael Epp will discuss this topic.

Kaitlyn has been involved in the green building industry for over 10 years. Her experience includes LEED facilitation, sustainability and well being consulting, and energy modeling. Kaitlyn has also been involved with natural building materials, including straw bale and rammed earth. In addition to holding a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Science in Architecture, Kaitlyn has also recently completed a Master of Science in Environmental Psychology focusing on the effects of biophilic design on the restorative potential of indoor environments.

Michael specializes in land use planning and currently manages the Planning Department for the City of North Vancouver, a municipality with significant growth pressure and a constrained land supply. In this context Michael and his team have been working to improve the supply of new housing, to make higher density living healthier. Prior to joining North Vancouver, Michael has worked in both the public and non-profit sectors on projects ranging from neighbourhood plans, environmental planning, to public engagement.