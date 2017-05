June 01 - August 13, 2017

405 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montréal, QC H2L 2C4

This summer, the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Centre de Design will host a special exhibition examining architect Moshe Safdie’s pioneering urban housing complex Habitat ’67, its manifestation over the course of Safdie’s global career, and its lasting influence on the architectural field at large.

