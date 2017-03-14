Green Walls 101: Systems Overview & Design

This half-day course will discuss design and construction practices for green facades and living walls, as well as the latest research findings on the environmental benefits of these technologies.

Learn how to determine major functions and components of green walls, describe characteristics and assess various advantages of different green wall systems, understand market drivers encouraging green wall implementation in North America and how to design green walls for maximum benefits and LEED points.

In partnership with Landscape Ontario, this course includes a detailed Reference Manual and provides 3.5 continuing education credits (CEC’s).