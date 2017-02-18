Green Roof Professional Training

February 16 - February 18, 2017
550 Ontario Street, Toronto, ON
In 2009, the City of Toronto was the first city in Canada to enact a green roof bylaw. Now, with approximately 500 green roofs in the city, and every new building with a gross floor plan of 2,000m2 required to install a green roof, there’s never been a greater demand for green roof designers, practitioners, and maintenance personnel.
Learn how to:
- Conduct cost-benefit analyses to make a business case for green roofs
- Design to achieve multiple performance benefits
- Develop a project budget
- Determine essential qualifications for project teams
- Integrate green roofs with other building systems for maximum client benefit
- Identify implementation issues for new and retrofit buildings
- Write and interpret green roof specifications, and much more!
Exclusive Guest Speakers and Tours:
- Arlene Throness, the Urban Farm Manager at Ryerson Urban Farm
- Annemarie Baynton, Senior Environmental Planner, Environment, and Energy Division, City of Toronto
- Carrot Common Green Roof Tour – weather permitting.
Tuition includes detailed reference manuals (totaling 500+ pages), as well as breakfast, lunch, and tours. Green Roofs for Healthy Cities is an approved continuing education provider with USGBC/GBCI, AIA CES, LA CES, APLD, BOMI and RCI. Earn up to 7.5 Continuing Education (Professional Development) Hours per course.
