Green Roof Professional Training

February 16 - February 18, 2017

550 Ontario Street, Toronto, ON

In 2009, the City of Toronto was the first city in Canada to enact a green roof bylaw. Now, with approximately 500 green roofs in the city, and every new building with a gross floor plan of 2,000m2 required to install a green roof, there’s never been a greater demand for green roof designers, practitioners, and maintenance personnel.

Learn how to:

Conduct cost-benefit analyses to make a business case for green roofs

Design to achieve multiple performance benefits

Develop a project budget

Determine essential qualifications for project teams

Integrate green roofs with other building systems for maximum client benefit

Identify implementation issues for new and retrofit buildings

Write and interpret green roof specifications, and much more!

Exclusive Guest Speakers and Tours:

Arlene Throness, the Urban Farm Manager at Ryerson Urban Farm

Annemarie Baynton, Senior Environmental Planner, Environment, and Energy Division, City of Toronto

Carrot Common Green Roof Tour – weather permitting.

Tuition includes detailed reference manuals (totaling 500+ pages), as well as breakfast, lunch, and tours. Green Roofs for Healthy Cities is an approved continuing education provider with USGBC/GBCI, AIA CES, LA CES, APLD, BOMI and RCI. Earn up to 7.5 Continuing Education (Professional Development) Hours per course.

