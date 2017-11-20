GLOBUS by Florian Innerkofler

November 16 - November 20, 2017



GLOBUS: Exhibition by Florian Innerkofler

Date: November 16th to November 20th

Time: 9:30 am to 6:30pm

Address: Art Hub Gallery, 334 Dundas St. W.

Tickets: Free, Open to Public

Experience GLOBUS, Florian Innerkofler’s first Toronto exhibition showcasing a curated collection of his personal photographs captured through his lens while travelling around the world shooting high-profile campaigns and editorials for clients like Vogue, Glamour, Marie Claire, Universal Music, BMW, Rimmel London, plus names like Moby, Omahyra Mota and more. From iconic skyscrapers in New York City to the Arctic Circle to beautiful tranquil beaches, Innerkofler’s curiosity has led him to explore hidden corners of the earth from an unexpected and evocative point of view.

Across from the AGO, the exhibit will house prints starting at $260, with a portion of profits to be donated to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). To learn more about the collection visit www.innerkofler.net.